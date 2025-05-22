Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s pal spills exciting update on her ‘vacation mode’ with Travis Kelce

The Grammy-winner singer has been away from the spotlight since February, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in “vacation mode”!

The Grammy-winner singer has been away from the spotlight from a while and her fans couldn’t help but think what she’s up to.

However, one of the pop star’s close friend, Caitlin Clark, has now spilled the beans on her whereabout.

According to Clark, Swift is in "vacation mode" with her NFL star boyfriend, Kelce.

While speaking with USA Today, Clark was asked if her singer pal would attend an Indiana Fever game this season.

“Oh gosh, I don’t know,” the basketball player told the outlet, before adding, “I mean, I hope so.”

Clark went on to share, “I feel like they’re also living — they’re in a nice, in vacation mode right now. So I hope they enjoy a nice little break out of the spotlight. But I’m sure they’ll be cheering for the Fever either way.”

In January, Swift and Clark hung out together in a private suite to cheer on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs for a playoff game.

Taylor Swift’s absence from the spotlight

Taylor Swift has been away from spotlight since February when she attended the Super Bowl LVIX to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The singer is said to be deliberately staying away from the spotlight due to her alleged connection to close friend Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It End With Us co-actor and director, Justin Baldoni.

