Taylor Swift gets 'once in a lifetime' chance to settle her past albums feud

Taylor Swift has come across some positive news about her initial releases and the multiple issues surrounding it.
The coney island crooner might finally get the chance to buy back the original recordings of her first six albums, sale of which caused the biggest setback of her career.
What happened between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun?
Taylor and notorious music producer Scooter Braun had a fallout in 2019 after he bought the master recordings of her albums for $300 million, which forced her to re-record all the tracks under "Taylor's versions."
At that time, the Mad Woman singer accused Scooter – who at one point managed Justin Bieber and Kanye West – of being a "bully" and "the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry."
The music prodigy sold the recordings a year later to investment firm Shamriock Capital for a profit, however the company is now interested in selling them back to Taylor.
According to the sources, this surprising move is being encouraged by Scooter Braun himself.
The insider informed Page Six, "Interestingly, one of the individuals who is encouraging this deal to take place is Scooter, who was the centre of the deal the first time around alongside Big Machine."
Notably, the albums back on the table for negotiation are: Reputation, 1989, Red, Speak Now, Fearless, and Taylor Swift.
This news came a day after Taylor debuted the first glimpse of the re-recorded Reputation (Taylor's Version) on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
If Taylor decided to go through with the purchase – which might cost her $1 billion – she will become the sole owner of her catalogue and would be able have publishing royalties of both the old and the new recordings.