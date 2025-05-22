Royal

Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales have faced significant challenges with media intrusion into their private life

Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids

Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids

In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted off to Courchevel, France for a luxurious skiing holiday along with their three kids Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, during their school break.

However, the vacation which was meant to be a family affair was spoiled by French paparazzi who managed to snap a few photos of them relaxing.

In the photos, published by Paris Match, the family of five could be seen skiing in the French Alps.

Now, a source has revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Prince of Wales is considering taking a legal action against the French media outlet over the publication of the highly-intrusive photos.

“They were under the expectation of having privacy and just trying to take a break, this was totally unacceptable,” the insider told the outlet, adding the prince’s “temper is really boiling over this one, so no one will be all that surprised if he does take action.”

The insider continued, “William understands the interest in him, and he often obliges, but that doesn’t mean he has no rights to privacy.”

“He was out with his family and he’s very protective of his kids and his wife. It really creeps them out to be followed and photographed like that and, of course, when William sees them upset that sets him off,” they added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's past ordeal with French media

The Prince and Princess of Wales have faced significant challenges with media intrusion into their private life.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2012, when unauthorized topless photographs of Kate taken during a private holiday in France were published by a French magazine. 

William then sued the French publication Closer, and the court gave the ruling in their favor, with the magazine fined for breaching their privacy.

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony

Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey

Justin Bieber steps out after deleting bombshell apology to Hailey
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles
Prince William makes candid revelation about Prince Louis in Edinburgh
Prince William makes candid revelation about Prince Louis in Edinburgh
Princess Eugenie applauded for making smart choice at key royal event
Princess Eugenie applauded for making smart choice at key royal event
Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit
Prince William kicks off Scottish tour with Leith Community Centre visit
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Prince William touches down in Scotland to support meaningful initiative
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Duchess Sophie stuns in sky-high heels at Royal Garden Party
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
King Willem represents Netherlands at 2025 World Expo Osaka
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward visit Isle of Jura in Scotland