Prince William considers legal action over intrusive ski trip snaps of Kate, kids

In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton jetted off to Courchevel, France for a luxurious skiing holiday along with their three kids Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, during their school break.
However, the vacation which was meant to be a family affair was spoiled by French paparazzi who managed to snap a few photos of them relaxing.
In the photos, published by Paris Match, the family of five could be seen skiing in the French Alps.
Now, a source has revealed to In Touch Weekly that the Prince of Wales is considering taking a legal action against the French media outlet over the publication of the highly-intrusive photos.
“They were under the expectation of having privacy and just trying to take a break, this was totally unacceptable,” the insider told the outlet, adding the prince’s “temper is really boiling over this one, so no one will be all that surprised if he does take action.”
The insider continued, “William understands the interest in him, and he often obliges, but that doesn’t mean he has no rights to privacy.”
“He was out with his family and he’s very protective of his kids and his wife. It really creeps them out to be followed and photographed like that and, of course, when William sees them upset that sets him off,” they added.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's past ordeal with French media
The Prince and Princess of Wales have faced significant challenges with media intrusion into their private life.
One of the most notable incidents occurred in 2012, when unauthorized topless photographs of Kate taken during a private holiday in France were published by a French magazine.
William then sued the French publication Closer, and the court gave the ruling in their favor, with the magazine fined for breaching their privacy.