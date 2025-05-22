Royal

Princess Eugenie applauded for making smart choice at key royal event

Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie attended RHS Flower Show earlier this week

Princess Eugenie's thoughtful move at a eventful royal engagement this week earns her plenty of praise.

The elder daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 20 to share a slew of photos from RHS Flower Show at Chelsea.

Eugenie was a vision in a white and blue floral print midi-dress, exuding perfect spring vibes.

She accentuated her look with a giant purse in beige colour, matching mules, and white sunnies.

The carousel of photos, which also included two adorable photos of the Princess of York with her sister Beatrice,  garnered praises for Eugenie's perfect outfit choice.

"Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!," Eugenie wrote in the caption of the post, featuring the Princess in high spirits as she enjoyed nature.

Soon after the photos of Eugenie from Flower Show went up on her Instagram account, Royal Fans could not resist gushing over her refreshing look for the event.

One fan commented, "Damn girl. Beautiful dress! You look fab!"

Another wrote, "Gorgeous dress!"

"Love your dress! You look stunning" a third noted.

"This is a perfect look! Beautiful dress!" one user gushed.

"Hell of a look she's really beautiful in that dress."

This post from Eugenie comes on the same day she attended a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace hosted by Kate Middleton as King Charles and Queen Camilla attended another engagement.

