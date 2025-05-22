Entertainment

Kim Kardashian graduates from law school after 6 years of hardwork

The SKIMS founder began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018

  • May 22, 2025
Kim Kardashian has finally graduated!

On Wednesday, May 21, the SKIMS founder took to her Instagram Stories to proudly announce that she has graduated from her Law Office Study Program.

The entrepreneur, who is now just a step away in becoming a licensed attorney, shared a slew of photos and videos from what appeared to be a backyard graduation ceremony with her close friends and family in attendance.

In one of the clips, Kim could be seen putting on a graduation cap on stage as speakers congratulated her for her achievements.

"I finally graduated law school after six years!!!" she wrote over the video.

Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys mentoring and sponsoring Kim through the program, took the stage to honor her efforts.

"Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read,” Jessica said.

She further gushed, "Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study, that's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

Besides many close friends, Kim’s kids, Chicago, and Psalm as well as her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker were also there to celebrate her legal milestone.

Kim Kardashian's law journey

Kim Kardashian, who did not graduate from college, began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018.

In 2021, she sat for the First-Year Law Students' Examination, commonly known as the “baby bar.”

According to People Magazine, Kim completed the program in six years, instead of four, due to COVID and her packed work schedule.

