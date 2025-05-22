Entertainment

Selena Gomez publicly supports Hailey Bieber after Justin's brutal Vogue remark

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off throughout the early 2010s before marrying Hailey in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Selena Gomez publicly supports Hailey Bieber after Justin's brutal Vogue remark

Selena Gomez is subtly quashing the rumors of her possible feud with Hailey Bieber!

The Who Says singer publicly showed support to the Rhode founder a day after her husband, Justin Bieber, sparked backlash for a brutal Vogue cover remark towards her.

On Tuesday, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that Selena had “liked” an Instagram post from Sephora announcing its upcoming collaboration with Hailey’s skincare brand, Rhode.

Later on, the We Don’t Talk Anymore crooner shared a quote from author Abbie Wiggins on her Instagram Stories, which read, "You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know."

"You know who you are and I'm cheering you on,” the Only Murders in the Building star cryptically penned along the photo.

Through this apparent show of support, Selena seemingly shut down rumors of a feud between herself and Hailey due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s Vogue remarks

Justin Bieber, who dated Selena Gomez on and off throughout the early 2010s before marrying Hailey in 2018, took to his Instagram on May 20, to congratulate the model on her Vogue cover and issue an open apology for previously belittling her in a private argument.

The post sparked widespread backlash with thousands of his 294 million followers calling him out for the odd admission.

Later on, Justin edited the caption with some cryptic emojis.

