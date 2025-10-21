Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes his legal battle to next level with new appeal

Sean "Diddy" Combs isn’t backing down.
On Monday, the disgraced music mogul filed an appeal against his conviction and the sentence that followed his explosive trial.
As per documents obtained by ABC News, Diddy’s legal team submitted a notice of criminal appeal in Manhattan federal court.
The Bad Boy Records founder’s attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed the two-page form, mentioning that Combs is launching an appeal over his conviction and 50 month prison sentence.
Documents posted online indicate a “docking fee” of $605 filed and it is paid by credit card.
The mogul’s lawyers are expected to submit additional arguments for the appeal in the near future.
To note, Diddy took this step after U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to just over four years for his conviction on two prostitution-related counts on October 3.
“In addition, he was hit with a $500,000 fine — the toughest financial penalty allowed.”
The 13 months he’s spent at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest will count toward his sentence, leaving him with roughly two to three years to serve in federal prison.
Diddy was convicted on July 2 under the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.
During the court proceedings, his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura testified about his history of violence and obsession with group sex involving the women and male prostitutes.