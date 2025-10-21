Entertainment

Joe Jonas reacts to ex-Taylor Swift’s new album with subtle remark

The Jonas Brothers member made a public comment about Taylor Swift years after their high-profile split

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Joe Jonas has broken his silence about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, making a rare public comment about the pop superstar years after their high-profile split.

While conversing with Esquire alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates, siblings Kevin and Nick, the 36-year-old musician encountered a question about The Life of a Showgirl singer.

Upon asking about his reaction on Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Joe said, “I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good. Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies.”

To note, Joe Jonas gushed over Taylor Swift after they made headlines with their budding romance in July 2008.

The couple's short lived romance ended in October 2008.

Elsewhere in his discussion, Joe also made a rare comment about his dating life after his divorce from Sophie Turner was finalized.

“Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” he replied.

Joe also admitted that he's not on dating apps, saying, “I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way.”

To note, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced in September 2024 after they started their relationship in 2016.

