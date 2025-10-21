Entertainment

Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard

The 'Nobody Wants This' star marked 12th wedding anniversary with 'Armchair Expert' podcast host

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is facing backlash online after sharing what many called a “tone-deaf” anniversary post to her husband, Dax Shepard.

On Saturday, the Nobody Wants This star took to her Instagram account to mark 12th wedding anniversary, sharing a romantic snap, wrapping her arms around the Armchair Expert podcast host.

Along with a photo, she penned the caption, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."


Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments, accusing the mother of two of downplaying a sensitive issue.

"1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a women is killed every ten minutes by their partner," one user wrote and added the hashtag, "#stopviolenceagainstwomen."

"Domestic violence isn’t a joke," another user commented.

The third noted, "is this... supposed to be funny?"

"Crazy thing to joke about honestly. Sincerely, someone who thankfully survived," the fourth remarked.

The couple met at a friend’s dinner party in 2007 and reconnected at a hockey game shortly after, marking the beginning of their relationship.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes his legal battle to next level with new appeal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs takes his legal battle to next level with new appeal
Diddy was sentenced to over four years in prison earlier this month after his conviction on two prostitution-related charges

Sydney Sweeney drops jaw-dropping BTS glimpse of her Academy Museum look

Sydney Sweeney drops jaw-dropping BTS glimpse of her Academy Museum look
The 'Anyone But You' alum is currently promoting her new film, 'Christy' which premiered in September this year

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour

Conan Gray makes big announcement about his much-awaited Wishbone World Tour
The 'Memories' singer brings his upcoming concert tour, Wishbone World Tour, in support of his studio album, 'Wishbone'

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role

Colman Domingo joins Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' for surprise role
Ariana Grande's upcoming movie, 'Wicked: For Good,' will premiere in November this year

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage

Dua Lipa's Liverpool show erupts as surprise pop legend joins her onstage
The 'Levitating' crooner is currently touring Europe as part of her ongoing third concert tour, Radical Optimism

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas spills secret about his love life after painful Sophie Turner split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas parted ways in September 2023

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour

Charli XCX crashes Lorde's headline-grabbing Ultrasound World Tour
Ultrasound World Tour is the ongoing fourth concert of Lorde which she began

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project

Cate Blanchett teams up with King Charles for inspiring new project
The ‘Black Bag’ actress and the British monarch join forces to celebrate milestone anniversary, supporting an impactful project

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on

Taylor Swift lights up Travis Kelce’s post-game party after cheering him on
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker was spotted cheering on fiancé Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73

Anthony Jackson, six-string contrabass trailblazer and bassist, dies at 73
Legendary bassist Anthony Jackson who worked with Madonna passes away at age 73

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, to JFK, Marilyn Monroe 5 secret hookups that left fans speechless
Inside history's most explosive celebrity-politician affairs that shook the world

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement

Brandy reveals shocking truth behind abrupt mid-show exit in new statement
The ‘Missing You’ singer left fans disappointed by suddenly leaving stage mid-performance during The Boy is Mine tour’s Chicago show