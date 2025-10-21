Kristen Bell under fire for controversial anniversary post honoring Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is facing backlash online after sharing what many called a “tone-deaf” anniversary post to her husband, Dax Shepard.
On Saturday, the Nobody Wants This star took to her Instagram account to mark 12th wedding anniversary, sharing a romantic snap, wrapping her arms around the Armchair Expert podcast host.
Along with a photo, she penned the caption, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."
Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments, accusing the mother of two of downplaying a sensitive issue.
"1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a women is killed every ten minutes by their partner," one user wrote and added the hashtag, "#stopviolenceagainstwomen."
"Domestic violence isn’t a joke," another user commented.
The third noted, "is this... supposed to be funny?"
"Crazy thing to joke about honestly. Sincerely, someone who thankfully survived," the fourth remarked.
The couple met at a friend’s dinner party in 2007 and reconnected at a hockey game shortly after, marking the beginning of their relationship.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.