Miley Cyrus gives health scare update after ‘traumatic’ battle

  • May 22, 2025
Miley Cyrus has addressed the “traumatic” health scare experience ahead of Something Beautiful release.

The Flowers singer recently made a major health confession during her appearance on The Zane Lowe Show.

Miley, 32, said, “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show. I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we did it.”

The pop icon continued, “It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway. But it was really, really hard on me.”

At one point of the health battle, the Disney alum decided to give up on music industry and walk away.

Miley admitted, “I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me. He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild.'”

However, she did not give up and continued to work on her music album.

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on next tour plans:

Miley Cyrus also got candid about the possibility of going on a tour.

She told the host about her Reinke’s edema vocal cord condition, “I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am.”

The Grammy winner explained, “But it’s extremely difficult to perform with it, because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights.”

Miley is set to release Something Beautiful on May 30.

