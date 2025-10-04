Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop

Taylor Swift is back to rule the charts again!
Within 24 hours of releasing her anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the Cruel Summer hitmaker achieved historic success, shattering two major Spotify records.
On Friday, October 3, the official Instagram account of Spotify revealed that the 14-time Grammy winner had smashed both a major 2025 record and an all-time streaming milestone on the first day of its release.
In the first post, the music streaming giant shared, “On October 3rd, Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025 so far.
Meanwhile, the second post revealed, “The Life of a Record-Breaker. On October 3rd, 2025, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.”
Notably, the songstress broke her own record for the most-streamed song in a single day, which she achieved last year with the release of Fortnight from her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Moreover, The Life of a Showgirl began smashing records even before its released, as Spotify announced that the album had broken its record for the most pre-saves for an album, with over five million advance adds.
Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl contains 12 tracks, with the titular song featuring Sabrina Carpenter.