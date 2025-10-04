Home / Entertainment

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him

Criminal defence attorney Alexandra Kazarian recently offered D4vd a valuable advice amid his ongoing case of teen’s death

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him


Amid the fallout over Celeste Rivas’ death, D4vd has been hit with yet another blow.

On Friday, October 3, TMZ reported that the landlord of the 20-year-old singer’s Hollywood Hills residence, which was recently searched by police, is now trying to disassociate himself from the Romantic Homicide singer with an unexpected move.

As observed in the photos shared by the outlet, a cleanup crew was seen removing the singer’s belonging from the house where he had been living.

The workers tossed out large amounts of clothes and boxes, clearing the house of anything associated with the Here with Me singer.

Malden Trifunovic, owner of the house, shared that someone came by last week to collect the rest of D4vd’s items. However, some items were left behind, which he is now emptying to get the house ready for the next renter.

Despite all the media attention, the landlord is eager to find a new tenant to fill the house for $20,000 monthly rent.

This update comes shortly after a criminal defence attorney offered D4vd a valuable advice for his case, assuring him that there’s “no evidence” that can prove him guilty of Celeste Rivas’ death.

Speaking to Banfield, Alexandra Kazarian said, "He better be shutting his mouth. He better be absolutely quiet. He better be at home wherever he is, doing nothing, not going anywhere, not talking to anybody, and just doing everything that she tells him to do.”

"They just don’t have enough information to give any kind of information out into the public. How do we know that he had anything to do with that? There's no evidence against this man for any crime that I can see,” she added.

For the unversed, D4vd found himself caught in Celeste Rivas’ death case after her dismembered body was found in the singer’s abandoned Tesla last month.

You Might Like:

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split

Nicole Kidman longs for Keith Urban to change his mind amid sensational split
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year after spending a decade together

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began

Mariah Carey shares truth on how feud with Eminem began
The five-time Grammy winner recently released her sixth studio album, titled 'Here for It All'

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary

'Gilmore Girls' cast reunite for emotional ceremony ahead of 25th anniversary
The star-studded ensemble reunited in Hollywood as they are set to mark the 'Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary with a fresh doc

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s bold career move blamed for shocking Keith Urban split
The ‘Babygirl’ actress recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after months of separation

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy

Cillian Murphy expressions on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring spark frenzy
Cillian Murphy's reaction on Taylor Swift's engagement ring leaves fans saying the same thing

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW

Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW
The 'Project Runway' host attended the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud

Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud
Victoria Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of her heartwarming family tribute that even includes an unexpected member

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse
The 'Twilight' actor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his happiness

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades
Hulu will be folded into Disney+ by 2026, with the major shift starting in October

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release
Release of Netflix’s 'Monster': The Ed Gein Story, based on the killer who inspired Psycho, has drawn attention to Anthony Perkins’ legacy

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony last week

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop
The Eras Tour hitmaker smashes major streaming records on the first day of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’