D4vd hit with unexpected blow after lawyer assures no evidence against him

Amid the fallout over Celeste Rivas’ death, D4vd has been hit with yet another blow.
On Friday, October 3, TMZ reported that the landlord of the 20-year-old singer’s Hollywood Hills residence, which was recently searched by police, is now trying to disassociate himself from the Romantic Homicide singer with an unexpected move.
As observed in the photos shared by the outlet, a cleanup crew was seen removing the singer’s belonging from the house where he had been living.
The workers tossed out large amounts of clothes and boxes, clearing the house of anything associated with the Here with Me singer.
Malden Trifunovic, owner of the house, shared that someone came by last week to collect the rest of D4vd’s items. However, some items were left behind, which he is now emptying to get the house ready for the next renter.
Despite all the media attention, the landlord is eager to find a new tenant to fill the house for $20,000 monthly rent.
This update comes shortly after a criminal defence attorney offered D4vd a valuable advice for his case, assuring him that there’s “no evidence” that can prove him guilty of Celeste Rivas’ death.
Speaking to Banfield, Alexandra Kazarian said, "He better be shutting his mouth. He better be absolutely quiet. He better be at home wherever he is, doing nothing, not going anywhere, not talking to anybody, and just doing everything that she tells him to do.”
"They just don’t have enough information to give any kind of information out into the public. How do we know that he had anything to do with that? There's no evidence against this man for any crime that I can see,” she added.
For the unversed, D4vd found himself caught in Celeste Rivas’ death case after her dismembered body was found in the singer’s abandoned Tesla last month.