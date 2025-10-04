Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyers have shared a first statement after Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
On Friday, October 3, the Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to more than four years in prison following a nearly two-month federal trial.
Ventura's attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog (Wigdor LLP) said in a statement, "While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”
"We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many," their statement continued.
In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Cassie said she feared “swift retribution” from Combs and urged the court to consider the “many lives” harmed by his abuse.
On the other hand, Combs, in his own letter and courtroom apology, admitted he was “dead wrong” for hurting her and said he would be “sorry for it always.”
Combs was credited for time served and will spend three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, the maximum allowed.
Notably, the sentence came after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July and acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
To note, Cassie lodged a lawsuit in New York in November 2023 against Combs, her longtime on-and-off boyfriend, alleging sexual assault and abuse.