Home / Entertainment

Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence

The Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to more than four years in prison

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean Diddy Combs sentence
Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyers have shared a first statement after Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

On Friday, October 3, the Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to more than four years in prison following a nearly two-month federal trial.

Ventura's attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog (Wigdor LLP) said in a statement, "While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”

"We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many," their statement continued.

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Cassie said she feared “swift retribution” from Combs and urged the court to consider the “many lives” harmed by his abuse.

On the other hand, Combs, in his own letter and courtroom apology, admitted he was “dead wrong” for hurting her and said he would be “sorry for it always.”

Combs was credited for time served and will spend three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, the maximum allowed.

Notably, the sentence came after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July and acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

To note, Cassie lodged a lawsuit in New York in November 2023 against Combs, her longtime on-and-off boyfriend, alleging sexual assault and abuse.

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release
Release of Netflix’s 'Monster': The Ed Gein Story, based on the killer who inspired Psycho, has drawn attention to Anthony Perkins’ legacy

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony last week

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop
The Eras Tour hitmaker smashes major streaming records on the first day of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Blake Lively extends olive branch to Taylor Swift amid rocky bond

Blake Lively extends olive branch to Taylor Swift amid rocky bond
Blake Lively showed her effort after the reports revealed that she and Taylor Swift 'aren’t speaking'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: Court gives him 4-year prison sentence with maximum fine

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: Court gives him 4-year prison sentence with maximum fine
The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted in July on transportation to engage in prostitution charges

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl’, tour plans

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing
The Bad Boy CEO was arrested by the police officials in September last year in connection of trafficking and racketeering

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey
'The Real Housewives of Beverly' alum, Teddi Mellencamp, revealed that her latest scans showed detectable cancer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York for the sentencing

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival
The 'Anyone But You' star Sydney Sweeney reacts to receiving honor from SCAD Savannah Film Festival organizers

Jane Fonda relaunches late dad's free speech group to defend civil rights

Jane Fonda relaunches late dad's free speech group to defend civil rights
The 'On Golden Pond' starlet makes key announcement for the protection of free-speech widely

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finally apologizes to victims, Cassie ahead of sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finally apologizes to victims, Cassie ahead of sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs expresses guilt and sorrow before apperaing in court for sentencing