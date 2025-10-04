Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony last week

  By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez is opening up about her daring move after wedding to Benny Blanco.

On Friday, October 3, the Only Murders in the Building actress turned to Instagram to drop a carousel of unseen photos from her dreamy wedding that took place in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last weekend.

In the post’s caption, the newly married actress revealed that she made an odd move following her nuptials to the American record producer.

The Sunset Blvd songstress confessed that she left the wedding venue “earlier” than guests after the intimate ceremony.

“From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most..” she captioned.

The gallery opened with a sweet photo of Gomez with Jennifer Stone, showing the duo spending delightful time before the ceremony.


In the second slide, another snap that featured the beautiful singer writing her wedding vows, followed by a loving shot of her and Blanco taking a walk on the beach.

As the carousel progressed, it featured a couple more unseen glimpses before the couple’s magical wedding.

Fans’ reaction:

Shortly after Selena Gomez shared the delightful post, her die-hard fans flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.

“this is the fairytale ending you deserve!!! happy tears rn. congrats selena, we love u so much,” wrote a first.

Another sweetly penned, “you look like a real life princess. this is the happiest I’ve ever been for someone congrats selena wishing u endless love & joy.”

“dream wedding, dream bride, dream heart,” gushed a third.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in a star-studded private ceremony.

