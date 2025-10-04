Home / Entertainment

Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release

Release of Netflix’s 'Monster': The Ed Gein Story, based on the killer who inspired Psycho, has drawn attention to Anthony Perkins’ legacy

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Anthony Perkins personal story resurfaces amid Netflixs Monster release
Anthony Perkins' personal story resurfaces amid Netflix's 'Monster' release

Anthony Perkins, popular for his role as Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960), always captured tremendous attraction; however, his real life behind the glamorous realm was marred in pain.

The release of Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, based on the killer who inspired Psycho, has drawn attention to Anthony Perkins’ legacy.”

The 60-year-old actor was born to Osgood Perkins in 1932, he rose to fame in his teen years as a teen idol and earned an Academy Award nomination for Friendly Persuasion in 1956.

His signature role in Psycho positioned him as a horror icon, though it typecast him for decades.

Despite professional accomplishments, Anthony experienced personal struggles. In an era when homosexuality was taboo, he kept his relationships hidden with men, including Grover Dale and Tab Hunter.

In 1973, he tied the knot with a photographer and actress, Berry Berenson, with whom he shares two sons, Oz and Elvis. Their marriage endured until Anthony’s tragic and sudden death from AIDS-related pneumonia on September 12, 1992, at age 60.

Her name is etched on the 9/11 Memorial in New York. Anthony’s story wrapped in tragedy, success, and multiple ups and downs—revived by Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story—remains one of talent shadowed by pain and loss.

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse
The Twilight actor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his happiness

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades

Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades
Hulu will be folded into Disney+ by 2026, with the major shift starting in October

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez confesses making odd move at her wedding to Benny Blanco
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony last week

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop

Taylor Swift breaks streaming records within 24 hours of ‘Life of Showgirl’ drop
The Eras Tour hitmaker smashes major streaming records on the first day of her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence

Cassie’s lawyers share powerful statement after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence
The Bad Boy Records founder was sentenced to more than four years in prison

Blake Lively extends olive branch to Taylor Swift amid rocky bond

Blake Lively extends olive branch to Taylor Swift amid rocky bond
Blake Lively showed her effort after the reports revealed that she and Taylor Swift 'aren’t speaking'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: Court gives him 4-year prison sentence with maximum fine

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: Court gives him 4-year prison sentence with maximum fine
The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted in July on transportation to engage in prostitution charges

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans

Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans
Taylor Swift breaks silence on her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl’, tour plans

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing
The Bad Boy CEO was arrested by the police officials in September last year in connection of trafficking and racketeering

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shares transformative update on her cancer journey
'The Real Housewives of Beverly' alum, Teddi Mellencamp, revealed that her latest scans showed detectable cancer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing: Judge finds rapper lacking remorse
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York for the sentencing

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney to receive big honor at 2025 Scad Savannah Film Festival
The 'Anyone But You' star Sydney Sweeney reacts to receiving honor from SCAD Savannah Film Festival organizers