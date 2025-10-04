Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs case: Court gives him 4-year prison sentence with maximum fine

The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted in July on transportation to engage in prostitution charges

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been handed a four-year prison sentence after being convicted on prostitution-related charges.

On October 3, the Bad Boy Records founder is expected to serve about three more years in prison after he was credited for time already spent in custody.

The judge also ordered five years of post-release supervision and hit the music mogul with a $500,000 penalty, the stiffest fine permitted under law.

Following Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him, Combs had his head lowered, with his shoulders hunched and his hands clasped.

In a final hearing, the judge revealed Combs manipulated his fame and position to "subjugate" his victims.

Subramanian said a lengthy sentence was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

The court referenced Combs’ notorious “freak-offs” — staged sexual gatherings under his direction — and rejected claims they were "intimate consensual experiences or just a ‘sex drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’ story."

During the judge's 20-minute speech, the disgraced music mogul avoided eye contact and kept his face blank.

After the verdict, Combs faced the other way to look at an entourage of more than 30 family members and friends present in the courtroom behind him.

His lips moved as if delivering a message, "I love you, I'm sorry."

To note, before the sentence, Combs apologized to his former girlfriends, friends and family, calling his behavior "disgusting, shameful and sick."

He said his children "deserve better," and said that he'd failed his mother as a son.

The sentence came after Combs was convicted in July on transportation to engage in prostitution charges but was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering.  

