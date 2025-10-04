Disney confirms shutdown of Hulu nearly after 2 decades

Disney has officially confirmed the shutdown of its major streaming brand, Hulu, after over two decades
The platform announced that Hulu will be folded into Disney+ by 2026, with the major shift starting in October.
On October 8, Hulu will supersede the Star brand Disney+ globally, becoming the hub for adult-oriented programming.
In the US, Hulu will be fully integrated within Disney+, as part of Disney’s plan to merge both services as one app, aiming to create a single destination for all Disney and Hulu content.
Launched in 2007, Hulu got recognized for current-season TV and originals such as The Handmaid’s Tale.
Disney gained full control this summer after wrapping its agreement with Comcast. While the app will disappear, the Hulu brand will live on as “Hulu on Disney+,” which Disney says carries stronger global recognition than Star.
This transition comes as Disney announced a price hike in its streaming services from October 21, 2025. Disney+ with ads will be increased to $11.99, Disney+ Premium to $19, and Hulu with ads to $11.99, while Hulu + Live TV surges to $90.
As mentioned earlier, all Hulu programming will be merged with Disney+ in 2026, aiming to streamline content discovery to stay ahead in the competition across the streaming market.