Robert Pattinson talks joy of fatherhood after baby with Suki Waterhouse

The Twilight actor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his happiness

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Robert Pattinson opened up about fatherhood after welcoming a daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

While conversing with ICON Magazine, the Twilight actor opened up about how fatherhood has transformed his happiness.

“I have so much more patience,” he explained.

Pattinson went on to share, “It's funny, it's not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies. That surprised me.”

He also shared that becoming a dad has made him more "normie."

"It's also funny how you start having real, normie conversations – about things like schools or daycares...it's so strange," continued Pattinson.

The Mickey 17 star shared, "It's like, there's this gravitational pull...Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to."

Notably, the confession came after Pattison admitted that he had become obsessed with his child's smell, saying to Vogue, “I remember people used to be like, ‘Oh, don't you like the smell of babies?, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder.”

He shared, “But then I had a baby, and I was like, ‘My baby smells incredible, adding, “'There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies.”

The Batman star welcomed his baby daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

Pattinson and Waterhouse are first seen together on a PDA-filled date night in London, sparking relationship rumors.

In December 2023, after Waterhouse was spotted with a ring, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple is engaged.

