Prince Harry urged to work with ‘mediator’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry seemingly lost 'control' of his rift with the Royal Family

  • May 22, 2025
Prince Harry has been urgent to work with a “conflict coach or mediator” to resolve King Charles feud.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly lost "control" of his rift with the British monarch and the Royal Family, as per a conflict coach Julie Cobalt.

In a candid chat with Hello!, Julie shared insights on how Harry might address personal issues with his estranged father.

She told media outlet, “Publicly criticising your family, especially in a memoir, virtually guarantees defensiveness and further distance. It also strips you of control over how your message is received.”

The conflict expert added, “If Harry's goal was reconciliation, a better strategy would have been to work with a conflict coach or mediator. Reconnection requires honest conversation, not public narration."

Julie explained that public often “misinterpret” a message and take things out of context, hence, Harry should personally communicate with Charles.

She continued, “People often turn to a third party, whether it's a friend, neighbour, or social media, not just to vent but to be validated. That validation can be emotionally rewarding, especially when it reinforces a sense of being wronged.”

Moreover, the expert advised Harry to stop playing the “role of victim” in King Charles feud and explore his “own contribution to the problem.”

Prince Harry’s latest personal milestone:

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary with Meghan Markle on May 19.

The royal couple share two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

