Archie, Lilibet’s new pics spark tension between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex had a fears for his family’s safety after the Duchess shared a glimpse of her kids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Meghan Markle has reportedly shared new photos of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, much to the dismay of Prince Harry.

As per PageSix, a source shared that the Duchess of Sussex offered a glimpse of her rarely-seen kids.

but the source shared that the Duke of Sussex had a fears for his family’s safety.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sharing a sweet holiday moment in an anniversary tribute to Prince Harry.

To celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary Monday, Markle, 43, shared a photo of a bulletin board filled with personal family memories.

“If they weren’t [on the photo board], would anyone be interested?”questioned a royal source.

As another insider familiar with the family said, “Harry is all about protecting his kids, so I can’t imagine he will be happy with this.”

Prince Harry’s concerns about security:

Previously, Prince Harry has made it clear his family’s security is his number one priority.

During his BBC interview, the father-of-two said, “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

The royal said losing his automatic security affects him daily and means he can only safely return to the UK if the royal family invites him, which would ensure proper protection.

