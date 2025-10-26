Meghan Markle announces launch time of her upcoming secret project

Meghan Markle has announced the launch time of her secret upcoming project.
On Sunday, October 26, the Duchess of Sussex posted a teaser on Instagram to confirm the launch date of her new project.
The Suits alum’s video was shared in a joint post with her lifestyle brand As Ever.
Meghan revealed the exact launch time “9am PST / 12pm EST” in the teaser video featuring a name card with a festive message: "tis the season…"
Fans are buzzing with speculation about a potential holiday project after the teaser, especially with her Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration already on the horizon.
A fan wrote on X, "OMG, could it be a Christmas special? I'm dying for more content!"
Another expressed excitement, "This is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit! Can't wait to see what she's working on"
"A holiday project sounds amazing! Especially after that With Love special, I'm so here for whatever Meghan's got planned,” a third noted.
Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit that the "holiday special is coming out in November," calling it "a really good one."
However, the release date has not been announced yet.