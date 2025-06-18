Prince George gives ‘positive’ signs for big ‘role’ in monarchy

Prince George’s has shown “positive” signs that he may be gearing up for a more prominent “role” in the future of the British monarchy.
Last week, Prince William’s eldest son exuded "positive self-confidence" as he appeared on the balcony with his family at Trooping the Colour.
A Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, Arthur Cassidy, analyzed the 11-year old’s body language from the special event.
He told Hello!, "Prince George reveals the positive impact of good posture – his head is held high with an open chest, while his personality type serves to positively reinforce just how vital his childhood and teenage development will be for his future role as monarch.”
The expert added, "George has his hands in the clenched overlap position just below his belt, demonstrating a relaxed mode and positive self-confidence." The young royal was “very aware of his gestures and expressions" while watching the parade and flypast.
As per Dr. Arthur, Kate Middleon and William have been quietly preparing their eldest son for his future destiny.
Prince George to become future King:
Prince George of Wales is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince William, who is first in line to the British monarchy.