Princess Kate suddenly withdraws from Royal Ascot amid cancer recovery 

Kate Middleton has been pulled out of attending from this year’s Royal Ascot amid recovery from cancer battle.
According to Hello, the Princess of Wales is disappointed for missing out the famous social and sporting occasion in Berkshire.
Princess Kate had originally been expected to attend Wednesday’s prestigious racing event alongside Prince William, who was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes during the second day of the meet.
The mother-of-three was also listed to participate in the traditional carriage procession alongside William and golfing champion Justin Rose with his wife, Kate Phillips.
However, the plans were quietly revised, and Kate was absent from the lineup, leaving racegoers disappointed.
While the future queen will remain absent, her husband, Prince William and King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the event.
Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, and brother, James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet, were spotted among the racegoers arriving at the Berkshire racecourse.
Princess Charlotte's godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee and his wife, Lucy, were also pictured among the guests.
Princess Kate’s withdrawal from royal event comes as she continues to navigate her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.
In January, the wife of Prince William confirmed that she is now in remission from the disease.
Princess Kate's recent public appearances
The Princess of Wales was last seen on June 16, Monday when she joined royal family for Garter Day celebration.
Earlier to this, Kate also attended Trooping the Colour with her three kids on Saturday.