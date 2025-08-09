Home / Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set

Lindsay Lohan shares adorable selfie with her 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix


Lindsay Lohan has reunited with her Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix on Freakier Friday set.

On Friday, August 8, the 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes glimpses into the making of Freakier Friday, which released on the same day.

One of the images from the photo dump featured a selfie of Lohan with none other than Hendrix.

In the selfie, the 54-year-old star could be seen wearing a white button-down shirt which she styled with her blonde locks in a chic updo paired with a black headband.

Meanwhile, Lohan opted for a graphic t-shirt under a blazer with her long strawberry locks flowing in beachy waves.

"It’s August 8th!!!! FREAKIER FRIDAY IS NOW IN THEATERS!!! Happy Freakier Friday! Photo Dump!," Lohan captioned the post, which Hendrix reposted.

The unexpected selfie of Lohan and Hendrix sent fans into frenzy as they rushe dtothe comment section to gush over the duo.

"MEREDITH BLAKE?!" one user wrote.

While another user chimed in, "Omgggg Meredith!! My little girls and I watched freaky Friday last night twice to prepare… and we quoted the whole movie!!! We’re ready! Cannot wait!!!"

Lohan and Hendrix shared the screen in Disney's 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, where they played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, respectively.

The Parent Trap was released on July 20, 1998.

