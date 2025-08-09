Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a rare date night with Justin Bieber at a popular celebrity hotspot, celebrating ahead of their son’s first birthday.
On August 08, the Rhode Founder and the Peaches crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
Hailey, served looks in a long-sleeved, black minidress that clung to her toned figure and was made of ruched material.
Her appealing outfit had a plunging neckline on the front and she paired her dress with closed-toed, black heels.
She styled her locks parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves.
Hailey chose minimal accessories to keep the focus on her evening look, wearing small silver earrings.
To complete her outfit, the media personality added trendy black sunglasses and carried a compact black handbag.
On the other hand, Justin opted for his baggy style as he wore a pair of light blue, baggy jeans along with a blue hoodie.
The Swag hitmaker layered the look with a black leather jacket and added a white beanie from his SKYLRK brand on top of his head.
The couple was seen arriving at the well-known restaurant at dusk, with Justin kindly holding the car door open for his wife.
Justin trailed just behind the model as they navigated the busy sidewalk together.
To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’ recent outing came ahead of their son's first birthday later this month on August 22.