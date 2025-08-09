Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

The Rhode Founder and the 'Peaches' crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi

Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day
Justin Bieber, Hailey make time for romance ahead of son’s big day

Hailey Bieber enjoyed a rare date night with Justin Bieber at a popular celebrity hotspot, celebrating ahead of their son’s first birthday.

On August 08, the Rhode Founder and the Peaches crooner enjoyed the dinner date at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Hailey, served looks in a long-sleeved, black minidress that clung to her toned figure and was made of ruched material.

Her appealing outfit had a plunging neckline on the front and she paired her dress with closed-toed, black heels.

She styled her locks parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves.

Hailey chose minimal accessories to keep the focus on her evening look, wearing small silver earrings.

To complete her outfit, the media personality added trendy black sunglasses and carried a compact black handbag.

On the other hand, Justin opted for his baggy style as he wore a pair of light blue, baggy jeans along with a blue hoodie.

The Swag hitmaker layered the look with a black leather jacket and added a white beanie from his SKYLRK brand on top of his head.

The couple was seen arriving at the well-known restaurant at dusk, with Justin kindly holding the car door open for his wife.

Justin trailed just behind the model as they navigated the busy sidewalk together.

To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’ recent outing came ahead of their son's first birthday later this month on August 22. 

You Might Like:

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success
Warner Bros. has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next instalment

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set

Lindsay Lohan reunites with ‘The Parent Trap’ costar on ‘Freakier Friday’ set
Lindsay Lohan shares adorable selfie with her 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics

Kourtney earns title of ‘favorite Kardashian’ for sharing unfiltered body pics
Kourtney Kardashian shares her 'unfiltered' snaps in nude-toned bodysuit on social media

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence

Kylie Jenner streams breakup songs amid month-long Timothée Chalamet absence
The Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked relationship buzz after sharing her music choice

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life

Chris Hemsworth opens up about impact of Alzheimer’s risk on his life
Chris Hemsworth is biologically eight to 10 times more likely than others to have the brain disorder during his lifetime

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'

Kim Kardashian gives huge health update after going through 'unbearable pain'
Kim Kardashian reflects on her shocking health condition in lengthy Instagram post

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrating major milestone

Selena Gomez stuns at news product launch as celebrating major milestone
'Calm Down' singer dropped the appealing glimpses of the celebration of her major milestone

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis strengthen bond over common love
The 'Friends' alum and Jim Curtis have been together for several months as they debuted their romance in July

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Jim Lovell, who he played in 'Apollo 13'
Jim Lovell renowned Apollo 13 mission was immortalised by a 1995 docudrama starring Tom Hanks as the astronaut

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient

Ariana Grande wins hearts with sweet gesture for cancer patient
The 'Wicked' star delivered a box full of thoughtful gifts to a nine-year-old influencer with stage-4 cancer

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'
The WWE star and renowned comedian have previously worked with each other on 'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way
The Jonas Brother member is a father of two daughters Willa and Delphine whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner