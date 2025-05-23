Royal

Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’

Kate Middleton received immense praises as she took centre stage at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony

  • May 23, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William's hilarious moment in Scotland left Royal fans in stitches.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known for their unshakeable bond have once again set "amazing" couple goals at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony in Scotland.

In a viral video from the event, Kate and William were seen passing by the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the future king and queen.

As the royal couple made its way forward, one fan excitedly shouted to Kate, "You're beautiful," before quickly adding, "You too, William!"

The moment sparked big giggles, prompting William to make a hilarious quip, "You don't have to say that. Don't worry."

Prince William's surprising reaction on a royal fan admiring Kate was hailed by Royal fans on Instagram.

One fan commented, "So funny I love their humor."

Another chimed in, "Would have been funnier if the person had said you too Kate."

HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony

On May 22, Prince William and Kate Middleton graced the official ship naming of the HMS Glasgow.

As the Royal Navy ship's sponsor, Kate released a bottle of whisky, which broke against the ship's hull in a christening tradition.

"I have the pleasure to name this ship: HMS Glasgow. May God bless her and all who sail on her," Kate said in her short speech.

Princess Kate became the sponsor of the ship in 2021.

