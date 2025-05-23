Royal

Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'

Prince William takes on hosting duties for a six-part wildlife docuseries, inspired by Sir David Attenborough

  May 23, 2025
Prince William has launched a wildlife docuseries titled, Guardians, set to premiere on BBC Earth's YouTube channel.

The Prince of Wales and his United for Wildlife programme launched the six-part series on May 23, to highlight the crucial work of rangers to keep wildlife safe across the world.

In the viral trailer, the future King shared, "I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood.”

He added, "The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet,” before describing them as the "unsung heroes – the true Guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

Prince William hails Sir David Attenborough as his 'inspiration' for new TV venture:

Prince William revealed the “inspiration” behind his wildlife docuseries.

He said, "David Attenborough – big inspiration for me growing up and being able to present wonderful parts of the world to many of us most of us will never get a chance to visit, and I hope this does the same kind of thing.”

The Prince of Wales continued, "It reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there's still amazing work being done."

To note, Guardians will release a new episode each week.

