Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco brought royal elegance to the Honour Courtyard of the Prince’s Palace this evening.
At the royal event, the Princess of Monaco made a striking appearance on Thursday evening as she joined her husband, Prince Albert.
The couple turned heads with their appearance at a glamorous reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.
They hosted the elegant soirée in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco ahead of one of the most popular events on the Formula 1 calendar.
Princess Charlene exuded effortless elegance in a tailored black outfit that accentuated her tall, slender frame.
To elevate her look she styles her signature blonde hair swept into a polished style.
With understated yet elegant makeup, the former Olympic swimmer radiated a beautiful, luminous glow.
The Princess of Monaco served looks in a classic black suit paired with a smart tie as the couple posed in front of a striking Formula 2 car.
The Palace shared the photo alongside the caption, "T.L.S.H. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the reception for the 82nd Monaco F1 Grand Prix held this evening in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace. [photo credit]: Michaël Alesi / Palais princier."
Grand Prix celebrations:
The reception officially kicked off the weekend’s Grand Prix celebrations, with the palace courtyard beautifully transformed for the event.