Royal

King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement

Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in King Charles' The King’s Foundation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
King Charles drops Princess Eugenies delightful video with official announcement
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement

King Charles has officially announced Princess Eugenie’s new role in his organization with a delightful video.

Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, May 23, the King’s Foundation shared a glimpse into Prince Andrew’s younger daughter’s day at their 35th anniversary exhibition.

"Announcing Princess Eugenie as a mentor for our @kingsfdn 35 under 35," they wrote in the caption.

The organization went on to share, "@princesseugenie met some of our 35 under 35 - Tihara, Sauda, Barney, Marie, Rosa, Jo and Mariam - at the Garrison Chapel last week, where we’re currently hosting our 35th anniversary exhibition."

"Thank you, HRH, for spending time with our 35 under 35!" they added.

In the video, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson could be seen meeting with young people working across sustainability as she wore a chic black dress.

“Hi everyone, it is such an honor to be here today at Garrison Chapel celebrating the king's Foundation and it's 35 years I am supporting the 35 Under 35 program which is mentoring 35 people,” Princess Eugenie said in the video.

She further added, "It's about 35 years and it's such a great thing to honor His majesty's celebration of traditional arts, nature, sustainability, and very proud to be here."


About Princess Eugenie’s new role in King's Foundation

Princess Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.

David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham named among Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists alongside Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William received a new honor in the Unites States with along with wife, Kate Middleton, earlier this week
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably lost a big role
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie on huge role to promote The King’s Foundation
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William takes on hosting duties for a six-part wildlife docuseries, inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Kate Middleton received immense praises as she took centre stage at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
The Princess of York has joined the big initiative after King Charles new order
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, christened warship HMS Glasgow with whisky smashing tradition
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to welcome her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
The Princess of Wales arrived in Scotland at the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Prince William and Princess Kate make joint-appearance at the historic naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow in Scotland
Princess Kate applauded for bold step amid ongoing turmoil in Royal Family
Princess Kate applauded for bold step amid ongoing turmoil in Royal Family
The Princess of Wales and the Royal Family have been appreciated for their 'show of unity'