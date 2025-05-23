King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement

King Charles has officially announced Princess Eugenie’s new role in his organization with a delightful video.
Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, May 23, the King’s Foundation shared a glimpse into Prince Andrew’s younger daughter’s day at their 35th anniversary exhibition.
"Announcing Princess Eugenie as a mentor for our @kingsfdn 35 under 35," they wrote in the caption.
The organization went on to share, "@princesseugenie met some of our 35 under 35 - Tihara, Sauda, Barney, Marie, Rosa, Jo and Mariam - at the Garrison Chapel last week, where we’re currently hosting our 35th anniversary exhibition."
"Thank you, HRH, for spending time with our 35 under 35!" they added.
In the video, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson could be seen meeting with young people working across sustainability as she wore a chic black dress.
“Hi everyone, it is such an honor to be here today at Garrison Chapel celebrating the king's Foundation and it's 35 years I am supporting the 35 Under 35 program which is mentoring 35 people,” Princess Eugenie said in the video.
She further added, "It's about 35 years and it's such a great thing to honor His majesty's celebration of traditional arts, nature, sustainability, and very proud to be here."
About Princess Eugenie’s new role in King's Foundation
Princess Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.