Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles

Princess Eugenie has expressed her thoughts on taking on yet another major role for uncle King Charles.
The Princess of York has been appointed as the mentor to 35 Under 35 network of young people at The King’s Foundation
Eugenie’s purpose to join forces with King’s charity is to promote the change his majesty desires to see in the world.
After her appointment last week, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew shared her thoughts on serving King Charles.
“I’m delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about,” said Eugenie while expressing her delight.
“Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35,” she added.
Eugenie also hailed young artists for their “outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about”
The King Foundation 35 Under 35 changemakers mentors
Renowned designer Samuel Ross, artist and influencer Sophie Tea Art, and historian Alice Loxton, with fan following on social media are also among the mentors of 35 Under 35 Change-makers network.
This update about Eugenie's new role comes after she attended the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Kate Middleton.