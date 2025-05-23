David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour

David Beckham has seemingly followed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps as he secured a spot on Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists list.
The former footballer earned the TIME100 honour for his advocacy and philanthropy. His remarkable work with UNICEF was also recognised.
David took to Instagram on Thursday and expressed gratitude for achieving the big milestone.
He penned, “I am so honoured to be included in the TIME 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy. Thank you for allowing me to highlight the important work @unicef is doing around the world.”
David further added, “Children need us now more than ever…..please visit the link in my bio if you would like to help.”
The Inter Miami CF president also attended the TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York City with wife Victoria Beckham on Thursday, May 22.
Prince William, Princess Kate land Time100 award:
Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named among the 100 most influential philanthropists by Time magazine.
The media outlet stated, "Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues.”
William and Kate received the honour for their commitment to tackling homelessness, mental health, and environmental concerns.