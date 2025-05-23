Royal

Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.

Prince William received a new honor in the Unites States with along with wife, Kate Middleton, earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.
Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.

Prince William has made a big announcement after taking a prestigious new honor in U.S. with Kate Middleton.

Taking to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales on Friday, May 23, the future king shared the teaser of his new documentary series, Guardians, hailing the work of wildlife rangers.

In the exciting teaser of six-part series, which premieres on BBC Earth's YouTube and social media channels, the heir-to-the-throne said, "I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood.”

“@unitedforwildlife are celebrating these remarkable individuals, and their tireless efforts to protect some of our most valued natural assets, in a groundbreaking new docuseries, Guardians,” the prince wrote alongside the promising teaser.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s new honor inn U.S.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton received a new honor in the Unites States as the couple made it to this year's Time100 list.

According to Hello, the Prince and Princess of Wales are included among the Innovators category for their forward-thinking contribution to royal charitable work.

"Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach,” it added.

The Time100 Philanthropy 2025 is described as "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment".

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene grace palace courtyard for Monaco Grand Prix event
The Princess of Monaco made a striking appearance as she joined her husband, Prince Albert for Grand Prix event
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
King Charles drops Princess Eugenie's delightful video with official announcement
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter has received a new role in King Charles' The King’s Foundation
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham follows in footsteps of William, Kate for TIME100 honour
David Beckham named among Time magazine's 100 most influential philanthropists alongside Prince William, Princess Kate
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Earl Spencer’s twin daughters lose coveted role as replacements announced
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer were notably lost a big role
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
Princess Eugenie gives first statement after taking big role from King Charles
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie on huge role to promote The King’s Foundation
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William launches new series on 'most dangerous job in world'
Prince William takes on hosting duties for a six-part wildlife docuseries, inspired by Sir David Attenborough
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Prince William gives cheeky response to fan calling Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’
Kate Middleton received immense praises as she took centre stage at HMS Glasgow ship naming ceremony
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
King Charles appoints Princess Eugenie to significant new role in Royal Family
The Princess of York has joined the big initiative after King Charles new order
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
Prince William, Kate share exclusive glimpses from HMS Glasgow naming ceremony
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, christened warship HMS Glasgow with whisky smashing tradition
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Luxembourg Royals delightfully announce Princess Alexandra’s second pregnancy
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is set to welcome her second child with husband Nicolas Bagory
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
Kate Middleton channels Scottish pride with chic royal wardrobe choice
The Princess of Wales arrived in Scotland at the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Princess Kate christens HMS Glasgow with traditional whisky bottle smash
Prince William and Princess Kate make joint-appearance at the historic naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow in Scotland