Prince William makes big announcement after taking new honor in U.S.

Prince William has made a big announcement after taking a prestigious new honor in U.S. with Kate Middleton.
Taking to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales on Friday, May 23, the future king shared the teaser of his new documentary series, Guardians, hailing the work of wildlife rangers.
In the exciting teaser of six-part series, which premieres on BBC Earth's YouTube and social media channels, the heir-to-the-throne said, "I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood.”
“@unitedforwildlife are celebrating these remarkable individuals, and their tireless efforts to protect some of our most valued natural assets, in a groundbreaking new docuseries, Guardians,” the prince wrote alongside the promising teaser.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s new honor inn U.S.
Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton received a new honor in the Unites States as the couple made it to this year's Time100 list.
According to Hello, the Prince and Princess of Wales are included among the Innovators category for their forward-thinking contribution to royal charitable work.
"Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach,” it added.
The Time100 Philanthropy 2025 is described as "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment".