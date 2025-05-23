Gigi Hadid's sister makes shocking claim about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance 

Marielle Hadid, the elder sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, has playfully taken the credit for sparking Taylor Swift’s romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
During her recent appearance at the Nice Girls Don’t Win podcast, Marielle opened up about an impromptu tarot card reading she gave to Swift in 2023, shortly before she met the Kansas City Chiefs star.
The eldest Hadid sibling, who describes herself as an "intuitive card reader," shared that on the basis of card, she told Gigi and Swift, that the Lover singer and Travis “should date” even if it was “just for fun.”
“I did pull a card for her because I had seen something where [Travis] had said that he wanted to date her,” she told the hosts, Amy Bean and Parvati Shallow.
Marielle went on to share, “So I pulled this card for her, and I don't exactly remember which deck it was, but I remember that it was in regards to this, and the word ‘swiftly’ was in the reading.”
“So I take all responsibility for [the relationship]!' and declared, 'I think it's a good match,” she added.
Marielle further recalled making a shocking claim to Swift about Kelce's sex life during the 2023 tarot reading.
When asked whether she told Swift that Kelce would be good in bed, Marielle replied, "I did! I was like, 'Come on. She deserves it.'"
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the Back to December singer attended a handful of NFL star's games.
The loved-up couple confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
Since then, Swift and Kelce have been together and are rumored to be getting married soon.