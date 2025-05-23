Entertainment

David Beckham receives gushing tribute from wife Victoria Beckham on TIME100 honour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Victoria Beckham, David attend TIME100 dinner amid Brooklyn feud

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham  attended the TIME100 Impact Dinner in New York City amid ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

On Thursday, the power couple put on a united front amid their family drama.

David earned a spot in the TIME 100 most influential leaders in philanthropy list. He was recognised for his advocacy and philanthropy, especially due to his work with UNICEF.

The Inter Miami CF president reflected on his football passion at the dinner, “I miss training every day. I miss playing every weekend. Every day, I wake up, and I feel like something's missing. Even at 50 years old, in my head, I can still play.”

He also praised the Spice Girl star, “I let Victoria believe that she's working harder, but I think I'm the one that's working harder. Don't tell her that.”

Victoria Beckham’s heartfelt message on David Beckham milestone:

Victoria Beckham gushed about husband David Beckham after he achieved a major milestone.

She took to Instagram on Thursday night, to praise the former footballer.

The fashion designer penned, “So proud of you, @davidbeckham. You put your heart in everything you do and your passion for giving back and helping others continues to inspire me every day. Being recognised in the 2025 #TIME100 Philanthropy issue is such a special honor — and so deserved! Love you always.”


Victoria concluded the touching post, “Cover photograph by @paolakudacki for TIME.”

For the TIME100 dinner, she donned a chic black tuxedo jacket and pants, paired with a white button up underneath.

