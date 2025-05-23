Entertainment

Dolly Parton breaks silence on starring in Jennifer Aniston's ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton played Doralee Rhodes in the 1980s comedy classic film ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton has gotten candid about her plans to star in Jennifer Aniston's 9 to 5 remake.

The pop icon starred as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980s comedy classic movie, alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

During a chat with HuffPost, released on Wednesday, May 21, Dolly, revealed if she’ll reprise her iconic role in the upcoming film.

She said, “Jane, Lily and I have been trying for years to try to come up with a 9 to 5: Two through the years. It never happened. We have no plans to be in that. But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought it was really good."

The Jolene hitmaker added, “But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we’re all older now. We’re not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people ... so I don’t know.”

Dolly confirmed that she and Jennifer have been “friends” through the years.

She recalled telling the Friends star, “I told her, I said, 'you’re more than welcome to use my song ‘9 to 5,’ and if you need some additional songs, or if you need the ‘9 to 5’ song rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that.”

About upcoming 9 to 5 remake:

Jennifer Aniston is producing the 9 to 5 remake and Diablo Cody (Juno) is writing the script.

The cast and the release date of the film has not been announced yet.

