Cameron Brink poses in style for new sports fashion magazine

Cameron Brink has posed for a raunchy cover shoot for the new magazine, PLAYERS, alongside several renowned names from sport worlds.
On Thursday, May 22, the 6-foot-4 Los Angeles Sparks player turned to her Instagram account to share her latest cover.
In the stunning click, Brink was donned in a dark pinstripe suit with an open blazer, revealing her unbutton shirt, as she displayed her toned midriff.
The look was paired with high waisted trousers and a grey belt with gold buckle.
Exuding bold charm, the 23-year-old's hair were styled in a slicked back-bun and for prop she chose to put a lit match in her mouth.
She re-posted the social media post on her Instagram stories as she expressed her excitement, "one of my fav days (red heart) honoured to shoot this cover."
Fans reaction to Cameron Brink's PLAYERS photo shoot
The social media post quickly flooded with comments as fans and colleagues gushed about her style.
Mia Mastrov, a former college basketball player commented, "my jaw just hit the floor."
Meanwhile fans also expressed their delight with the photo shoot as one user penned, "Shes an icon beyond basketball at this point."
"Gracing covers left and right, so talented. So ready to see her back on the court next month blocking shots left and right!," another fan wrote.
A third comment teasingly read, "Noooooo Miss Cameron…Why would you go and break the internet like this!?"
Other players who received the honour to be featured are the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, and team owner Clara Wu Tsai.
The magazine will be released on June 16, and will also include an unreleased photograph of basketball legend Michael Jordan from 1998.