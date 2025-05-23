X rival Bluesky starts verifying ‘notable’ users

BlueSky has announced that popular personalities with a huge following can now apply for verification on its social networking platform.
In a blog post from the Bluesky Safety account, the company stated on Thursday, May 22, 2025, that "notable and authentic" accounts can use the latest online form for verification.
According to TechCrunch, organisations can apply for verification and to become Trusted Verifiers.
Last month, a few renowned organisations such as The New York Times and Wired experimented with this feature.
It is pertinent to mention that not every user on Bluesky welcomes the blue verification badge.
As it recalls the similar social-clout behaviour previously witnessed on X (formerly Twitter), where verification became a symbol of status, gradually turning into a paid feature following Elon Musk’s takeover.
Bluesky’s verification process varies from X. Apart from using Trusted Verifiers, the app allows users to self-verify their accounts by linking their usernames to a domain. So far, up to 270,000 accounts have already got their accounts verified by adopting this method.
Notably, to qualify, your account is required to have a complete profile and represent a real person, business, or organisation.
Bluesky will only respond to you if your account has already been selected for verification.