Princess Kate once again proves her influence on fashion world

Princess Kate's fondness for stylish clothing is well-known and she has once again proven her effect on the fashion world.
On Thursday, May 22, the Princess of Wales attended the naming ceremony of HMS Glasgow, in a stunning navy blue dress by British designer Suzannah London, which is retailing for £1,850.
In just 24 hours after the public appearance, the gorgeous piece had disappeared from the brand's website, proving Kate's commercial impact on the fashion industry.
The website now shows that the coat dress has sold out in almost all sizes, and customer who did not get the chance to grab the piece can only pre-order from the brand.
Furthermore, the fashion influence of Kate has been a significant factor in the clothing industry since her relationship with Prince William became public in 2002.
Referred to as the "Kate Middleton effect," it shows how a garment quickly sell out after being associated with the Royal in public.
The Princess is also recognised for her sustainable fashion choices, as she re-wears the outfits quite frequently at public events.
Kate Middleton: Fashion influencer or philanthropist
Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace wants public attention on Kate actions rather than her fashion, which many experts believe is not possible.
Quite recently, the Prince and Princess of Wales were praised for modernising royal philanthropy and were hailed in the Innovators category in the Time100 Philanthropy 2025.
Despite wanting to highlight their charity work, fashion choices of Royal Family member will always be fascinating to the general public and have the potential to do wonders for the brand involved.