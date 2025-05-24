Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate new additions in royal family

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed new members to their family home

Princess Kate and Prince William have reportedly welcomed new additions to their family home.

As per The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ adorable black cocker spaniel Orla has given birth to four puppies.

"Mother and babies are doing well," a source told the outlet of the black cocker spaniel and her babies.

However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed news of the recent family's addition.

The insider revealed, Kate and William along with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are excited by the news and hope to keep them

“Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close," they said.

Orla joined Kate and William’s in 2020 following the arrival of six healthy pups born to James Middleton’s dog, Luna.

At that time, Kate's younger brother shared the exciting news on Instagram, noting, "they all have lovely homes waiting for them."

After two years, in Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday portraits, it was disclosed that the royal family named their dog Orla.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tribute to Orla:

Notably the joyful news came after Prince William and Kate shared a rare image of Orla to celebrate National Pet Day on April 11.

The couple wrote, "Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay.”

Kate and William shared a photo of Orla staring into the distance in a grassy area with trees.

