Will Zara Tindall receive major Royal role from King Charles?

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall is believed to have set her priorities straight about a full-time Royal role.
The British equestrian, who is widely popular among young fans might not be upgraded to a full time working Royal due to her personal preferences.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths discussed why Zara will not consider a major Royal title from King Charles III, despite actively participating in Royal events.
The royal author Robert Jobson explained how financial element is one of the key factors Zara won't be stepping up to serve the monarchy under her uncle's reign.
"I do think that it's about money. The ones who are working are on the payroll," Robert explained.
He went on to share, "I don't think that's going to be the case in terms of the unofficial side of things. I think it'll be very much more informal."
Robert also discussed how taking on a full-time royal role would effect the daughter of The Princess Royal.
"For example, Zara has been very popular. You'll see her at Royal Ascot, you'll see her doing her own thing," he said.
"She won't want to be limited commercially by people saying, 'Oh, she's a royal, she's working. She shouldn't be getting this deal or that too.' That would just complicate matters," Robert added.
This update came after Zara Tindall attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party hosted by Princess Kate earlier this week.