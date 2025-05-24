Kate Middleton's brother reveals her true personality behind palace doors 

Despite being a future queen, the royal life has surely not changed Kate Middleton at heart and her younger brother is a true witness of it.
During a recent interview with The Mirror, James Middleton shared the true nature of the Princess of Wales behind the royal title, praising his sister Kate as sensitive, strong and emotionally intelligent woman.
“I'm incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends,” he further told the outlet, referring Kate and another sister, Pippa Middleton.
James went on to share, “They've seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they've always been there when I've needed them.”
“Sibling love is something unique, you can't choose your siblings, it can be complicated, it takes work, but when it's strong, I believe it's one of the most powerful bonds there is,” the 38-year-old added.
Kate Middleton’s siblings
Kate Middleton is an elder sister of two siblings, Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.
The trio grew up in Berkshire and had a happy childhood with a lot of memories to cherish, about which the Princess of Wales shared during a 2020 appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.
However, Kate’s life changed dramatically after her 2011 marriage to Prince William, whom she met at the University of St Andrews.