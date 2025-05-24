Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement

Britney Spears is brushing off flight smoking incident with a playful statement!
On Thursday, May 22, the Criminal singer received a stern warning from authorities upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after reportedly smoking a cigarette and consuming alcohol during a private flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Soon after the incident made headline, Spears took to her Instagram account on Saturday, to post a video of herself sitting in the plane, along with a cheeky caption, seemingly downplaying the situation.
“Me yesterday!!! It’s actually incredibly funny!!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat!!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART,” she wrote along the video.
She went on to write, “I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special !!!”
“The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane” Spears added.
Similar past incident of Britney Spear
Britney Spears drew public attention when she was photographed holding a grill lighter onto a private plane as she jetted off to celebrate her birthday, back in December 2024.