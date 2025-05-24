Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

'Deadpool' actor revealed that he 'pitched' the idea of an R-rated Star Wars 'property' to Disney

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off
Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he pitched an R-rated Star Wars project to Disney, aiming to explore the franchise's darker and more emotionally complex themes.

While conversing at the The Box Office podcast, the Deadpool actor revealed that he “pitched” the idea of an R-rated Star Wars “property” to Disney.

“I pitched to Disney, I said, ‘Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property?’” he said about his pitch.

Reynolds went on to say, “‘It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use.’ And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar. R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.”

Disclosing about his idea, he clarified that he did not want to star in the possible future film or TV show.

He mentioned the reason, “That would be a bad fit.” Instead, he’d like to sign on as a producer or writer.

“I’m not saying I want to be in it,” Reynolds explained.

He continued, “I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”

Ryan Reynold in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

To note, he played a key role as actor, writer, and producer in Deadpool & Wolverine, the most successful R-rated film to date from Marvel and Disney.

Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton reveals why she never watched 'Titanic'
Kate Winslet rose to fame as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's blockbuster film, 'Titanic'
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Selena Gomez sends message of support to Taylor Swift amid Blake Lively drama
Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively on rocks after she got dragged in the legal battle between the actress and Justin Baldoni
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell opens up on filming ‘MI:8’ stunts herself amid pregnancy
Hayley Atwell quietly welcomed her first child with Ned Wolfgang Kelly in 2024
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey
Selena Gomez's sweet messages for Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift came after her support to Hailey Bieber
Aubrey Plaza walks Cannes red carpet first time after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza walks Cannes red carpet first time after husband's death
Aubrey Plaza shined at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France for the premiere of her film 'Honey Don't!'
Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
Britney Spears brushes off flight smoking incident with playful statement
The 'Criminal' singer warned from authorities upon landing after reportedly smoking a cigarette during flight
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ twins reach major milestone amid father's trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ twins reach major milestone amid father's trial
Jessie and D'Lila celebrated their big victory amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ trial
Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian issues first statement following final verdict in Paris robbery trial
Eight of the ten defendants on trial for the 2016 armed robbery of Kim, were found guilty on May 23, 2025
Prime Video cancelled 'The Wheel Of Time' after 3 seasons
Prime Video cancelled 'The Wheel Of Time' after 3 seasons
'The Wheel of Time' is not being renewed for season 4 despite the last instalment scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbers sentenced as trial reaches conclusion
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbers sentenced as trial reaches conclusion
'The Kardashians' star expressed her gratitude for the French authorities for 'pursuing justice' in her case
Billy Joel calls off upcoming gigs after brain disorder diagnosis
Billy Joel calls off upcoming gigs after brain disorder diagnosis
The 'Piano Man' singer Billy Joel has halted all his musical activities amid the severe health scare
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan talks about his struggles with addiction
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter parted ways in December 2023