Ryan Reynolds urges Disney to take risk on R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he pitched an R-rated Star Wars project to Disney, aiming to explore the franchise's darker and more emotionally complex themes.
While conversing at the The Box Office podcast, the Deadpool actor revealed that he “pitched” the idea of an R-rated Star Wars “property” to Disney.
“I pitched to Disney, I said, ‘Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property?’” he said about his pitch.
Reynolds went on to say, “‘It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use.’ And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar. R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.”
Disclosing about his idea, he clarified that he did not want to star in the possible future film or TV show.
He mentioned the reason, “That would be a bad fit.” Instead, he’d like to sign on as a producer or writer.
“I’m not saying I want to be in it,” Reynolds explained.
He continued, “I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”
Ryan Reynold in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
To note, he played a key role as actor, writer, and producer in Deadpool & Wolverine, the most successful R-rated film to date from Marvel and Disney.