Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza walks Cannes red carpet first time after husband's death

Aubrey Plaza shined at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France for the premiere of her film 'Honey Don't!'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

Aubrey Plaza has made her first red carpet appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival months after husband Jeff Baena's tragic death.

The 40-year-old actress shined at the red carpet for the premiere of her forthcoming film Honey Don't! on Friday, alongside her costars Margaret Qualley and Charlie Day, as well as filmmakers Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

At the event, Plaza was seen wearing a full-length, stunning, sleeveless dress embellished with gems, with a matching corset. 

While she kept her look fresh with subtle makeup and diamond earrings.

Jeff Baena's death

Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home around 10:30 a.m. local time on January 3, after committing suicide.

The Parks and Recreation alum released a statement on Jan. 6, which reads, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Plaza made her first public appearance six weeks later for the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live on Feb. 16, where she paid a little tribute to her husband, Baena with a tie-dye T-shirt.

For those unaware, the pair ignited romance speculations in 2011 but chose to keep it private. In May 2011, the couple announced their marriage via an Instagram post, when Plaza called Baena her "darling husband." 

