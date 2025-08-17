Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure

Gal Gadot has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding the Snow White remake, revealing she felt pressured not only over the film’s “woke” backlash but also because of mounting scrutiny tied to her stance on Israel.
While conversing on Israeli TV show The A Talks, the Wonder Woman star blamed anti-Israel sentiment for the box office failure of the new politically correct live-action remake of Disney's Snow White.
“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit. And then…it happened,” said Gadot, 40, referring to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that triggered Israel's onslaught on Gaza, in an interview in Israel that has gone viral.
“And you know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. There’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel,” she alleged.
Gadot mentioned, “I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here, and I always do that. But in the end, people make their own decisions. And I was disappointed the movie was so affected and it didn’t succeed at the box office. But that’s how it goes.”
She concluded, “You win some, you lose some.”
To note, Gal Gadot remarks came after the Disney’s live-action adaption faced a flop as the film faced controversy over lead star Rachel Zegler, who drew backlash for her political comments, criticism of the original cartoon, and casting that differed from the Grimm fairy tale description of Snow White.