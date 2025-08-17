Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Kendall Jenner on Justin’s new snap  

Justin Bieber surprised fans by posting a rare snap with longtime friend Kendall Jenner, but instead of the photo itself, it was Hailey Bieber’s cheeky comment that stole all the attention online.
On Saturday, the Peaches singer took to his Instagram account to drop a rare photo of himself with his wife Hailey's BFF The Kardashians star.
The candid picture from Bieber’s recent visit to an LA bar on Thursday shows him engrossed in conversation with the 29-year-old model.
He was seated on a stool, holding a glass that looked like it held beer.
In a shared photo, Jenner, who served looks in a plunging black crop top and white jeans, looked animated as she spoke into Bieber's ear in the dimly-lit photo.
Bieber and Jenner have been close friends for over a decade and even sparked dating rumors before the SWAG singer married Hailey in 2018.
Soon after Bieber dropped the photo on Instagram, Hailey flocked to the comment section to share a witty response on Jenner and Bieber's snap.
“It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” the Rhode skincare founder joked.
In response, Jenner noted, “God forbid I'm a visual storyteller.”
Shortly after the hilarious exchange in the comment section, Justin also shared a rare photo of himself and Hailey from Thursday's bar get together.