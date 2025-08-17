Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares heart-melting photo with late dad Robert Kardashian

'The Kardashians' alum sends internet into a meltdown with an adorable throwback snap with parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is taking a trip down memory lane!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, August 16, The Kardashians starlet dropped a heart-melting throwback photo with her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father, Robert Kardashian.

“Dad, Mom and Me,” she captioned alongside the photo.

The adorable snap showed the 44-year-old American media personality looking brightly at the camera, dressed in a white shirt.

Alongside the SKIMS founder were her beloved dad, wearing a white shirt with a black tie and beaming for the photo, and her mom, rocking a black-and-white horizontal striped shirt.

Fans reaction:

Kim Kardashian’s heartwarming post quickly caught her fans’ attention, who flooded the comments with their sweet reactions.

One of the fans commented, “lovely picture.”

“Beautiful pic kim,” admired another.

A third wrote, “What an amazing photo! The composition is perfect and the light is incredible.”

Meanwhile, several other fans noted a resemblance between Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian’s sons and Robert Kardashian.

Who is Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian, born as Kimberly Noel Kardashian on October 21, 1980, is an American media personality, socialite and businesswoman.

She is the second child of American socialite Kris Jenner and businessman & lawyer Robert Kardashian, who passed away on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59.

