Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason 

Pete Davidson has opened up about his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's pregnancy, revealing a surprising concern.
The renowned comedian confessed that he initially "felt bad" after making a public announcement about their pregnancy due to the outside attention.
Last month, Elsie posted a snap of herself with Pete alongside a sonogram photo on social media with the caption, "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."
Making an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 31-year-old noted, "I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of [explicit]. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing."
Prior to this comment, The King of Staten Island actor shared his excitement about becoming a father but explained his concerns about everything being in the spotlight.
Talking about his partner, Pete added, "She's a very private person and she's the one doing all the work."
He further explained that the model has never blamed him for the media attention; however, the Dog Man star emphasised that he feels "horrible" for the attention she is facing during her pregnancy.
Explaining his concerns, Pete revealed, "I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy."
Pete and Elsie were first romantically linked in March 2025 after they were spotted in PDA-filled moments during a romantic getaway in Miami, Florida.
They made things official a week later after Elsie posted Pete on her social media.
Moreover, the head-over-heels couple made their red carpet debut in May with their attendance at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 2025 Blossom Ball.