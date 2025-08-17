Home / Entertainment

Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum and Elsie Hewitt announced their first pregnancy last month via social media

Pete Davidson feels horrible about girlfriends pregnancy for this reason
Pete Davidson feels 'horrible' about girlfriend's pregnancy for this reason 

Pete Davidson has opened up about his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's pregnancy, revealing a surprising concern.

The renowned comedian confessed that he initially "felt bad" after making a public announcement about their pregnancy due to the outside attention.

Last month, Elsie posted a snap of herself with Pete alongside a sonogram photo on social media with the caption, "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

Making an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 31-year-old noted, "I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of [explicit]. Anything I do or she does now is gonna be a thing."

Prior to this comment, The King of Staten Island actor shared his excitement about becoming a father but explained his concerns about everything being in the spotlight.

Talking about his partner, Pete added, "She's a very private person and she's the one doing all the work."

He further explained that the model has never blamed him for the media attention; however, the Dog Man star emphasised that he feels "horrible" for the attention she is facing during her pregnancy.

Explaining his concerns, Pete revealed, "I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy."

Pete and Elsie were first romantically linked in March 2025 after they were spotted in PDA-filled moments during a romantic getaway in Miami, Florida.

They made things official a week later after Elsie posted Pete on her social media.

Moreover, the head-over-heels couple made their red carpet debut in May with their attendance at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 2025 Blossom Ball.

You Might Like:

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure

Gal Gadot finally opens up on ‘Snow White’ box office failure
The 'Wonder Woman' star blamed political narrative for the box office failure of 'Snow White'

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad

Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad
'The White Lotus' alum has faced backlash over her American Eagle ad for allegedly promoting eugenics

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie
The 'Poor Things' star recalled an encounter between her mom, Krista Stone, and the 'Maria' star at 2011 Golden Globe

Kim Kardashian shares heart-melting photo with late dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares heart-melting photo with late dad Robert Kardashian
‘The Kardashians’ alum sends internet into a meltdown with an adorable throwback snap with parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian

Mariah Carey wraps UK shows with heartfelt thanks to ‘wonderful’ fans

Mariah Carey wraps UK shows with heartfelt thanks to ‘wonderful’ fans
The ‘Emotions’ singer performed three thrilling shows in England as part of her The Celebration of Mimi tour

Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping new look after health update

Kim Kardashian flaunts jaw-dropping new look after health update
'The Kardashians' star stunned fans by showing off her new look

Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with sweet declaration after pals’ wedding

Benny Blanco surprises Selena Gomez with sweet declaration after pals’ wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last December after dating for over a year

Sophie Turner reflects on pain of Joe Jonas split during filming new movie

Sophie Turner reflects on pain of Joe Jonas split during filming new movie
The 'Game of Thrones' alum seemingly talked about her divorce from the Jonas Brother member

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ shocking age gap sparks new compatibility concerns

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ shocking age gap sparks new compatibility concerns
The 'Ballerina' starlet and the 'Mission: Impossible' star sparked dating rumors in February

Priyanka Chopra wows in green halter-neck gown at Jonas family celebrations

Priyanka Chopra wows in green halter-neck gown at Jonas family celebrations
The ‘Heads of State’ starlet dazzles at husband Nick Jonas’s parents’ milestone anniversary and Joe Jonas’s 36th birthday festivities

Selena Gomez cuts ties with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham after explosive fallout

Selena Gomez cuts ties with Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham after explosive fallout
The 'Calm Down' songstress hasn’t spoken to the couple in months and even skipped their recent vow renewal ceremony

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to ‘friends’ after painful Matthew Perry admission
The ‘Friends’ actress recently opened up on devastating sorrow over co-star and pal, Matthew Perry’s death