Aubrey Plaza excited for new challenge with Heidi Fleiss' biopic

The 'Parks and Recreation' alum will portray Heidi Fleiss in the first project since husband Jeff Baena's passing

Aubrey Plaza has been gearing up for her first non-fiction onscreen role with the portrayal of Heidi Fleiss in the upcoming biopic.

The Agatha All Along actress was reported to star in and produce The Heidi Fleiss Story last week, and Aubrey has expressed her excitement to play the "Hollywood Madam" in the new project.

Discussing the biopic with IndieWire, she shared, "I've been on this track for a while. I got it in my head that I wanted to play her a couple of years ago and I've never played a real-life person before."

Gushing about Heidi and the project, Aubrey noted, "It's a different kind of scale, challenge, that I'm really excited about, and I just think she's an incredible person, incredible character."

The 41-year-old continued, "I think she's the ultimate badass icon and she deserves the royal treatment. We shall give it to her."

Although she has "not spoken" with Heidi yet, Aubrey confessed, "I hope to make a little trip to her place in the desert at some point. Spiritually I feel her. I've heard she's very excited about it. We're in early stages."

Leah Rachel will mark her directorial debut and has also been credited for co-writing the script with Rachel Sennott and Travis Jackson.

Heidi Fleiss was arrested in 1993 for running a high-profile prostitution ring, ultimately being convicted of tax evasion and serving 20 months of a seven-year prison sentence.

Despite the punishment, she has never revealed the names on her client list.

The Heidi Fleiss Story follows the madam in the intense days leading up to her trial, as she navigates LA with the assistance of an ambitious young writer named Jaclyn.

