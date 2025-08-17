Home / Entertainment

Meryl Streep finds new husband in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep marked her return for the upcoming sequel along with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Meryl Streep is back in her iconic Miranda Priestly mode as filming kicks off for the long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada and this time she has a new husband, played by none other than Kenneth Branagh.

The British actor Kenneth Branagh is seemingly enjoying his role as her third husband during filming for the forthcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Dressed in a red frock, Streep was spotted on a town with a dapper looking Branagh, 64, who has been confirmed as playing her spouse in the follow-up to the 2006 movie.

Notably, Branagh’s character name has not been revealed yet while Miranda parted ways with her second husband Stephen, played by James Naughton, as the story wrapped up in the original film.

In the movie, she was previously married to a British rock star who is the father to her twin daughters Caroline and Cassidy.

Streep marked her return for the upcoming sequel along with Anne Hathaway who played Andy Sachs, and Emily Blunt, 42, who portrayed her rival Emily Charlton. Stanley Tucci also returns as fashionista Nigel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, again directed by David Frankel, is set to release in theatres in May 2026.

